– Here are the updated cards for this weekend’s EVOLVE 88 & 89 iPPVs, the shows air on FloSlam..

EVOLVE 88 – Charlotte, NC – July 8th – 8PM ET (411 will have live coverage)

* EVOLVE Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway

* EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match: Champions

Chris Dickinson & Jaka defend vs. Anthony Henry & James Drake

* Keith Lee vs. Ethan Page

* Tracy Williams vs. Darby Allin

* Trent Baretta vs. Fred Yehi

* ACH vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

* Jason Kincaid vs. Caleb Konley