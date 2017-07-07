wrestling / News
Updated Cards For This Weekend’s EVOLVE 88 & 89 iPPVs
– Here are the updated cards for this weekend’s EVOLVE 88 & 89 iPPVs, the shows air on FloSlam..
EVOLVE 88 – Charlotte, NC – July 8th – 8PM ET (411 will have live coverage)
* EVOLVE Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway
* EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match: Champions
Chris Dickinson & Jaka defend vs. Anthony Henry & James Drake
* Keith Lee vs. Ethan Page
* Tracy Williams vs. Darby Allin
* Trent Baretta vs. Fred Yehi
* ACH vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly
* Jason Kincaid vs. Caleb Konley
EVOLVE 89 – Marietta, GA – July 9th – 8PM ET
* EVOLVE Championship Match: (If Still Champion) Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Fred Yehi
* Trent Baretta vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly
* Keith Lee vs. Tracy Williams
* Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway vs. Darby Allin
* ACH vs. Ethan Page
* Jason Kincaid vs. Jon Davis
* Anthony Henry vs. James Drake
* EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka Have An Open Contract!!!