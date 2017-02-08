wrestling / News
Updated Cards For This Weekend’s ROH Events
– Here are the updated cards for this weekend’s ROH events…
February 11 Steel City Excellence in Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE:
* ROH champion Adam Cole & ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks & Cody Rhodes vs. The Brisoces & Bobby Fish & Jay Lethal
* ROH TV champion Marty Scurll vs. Donovan Dijak
* ROH Six Man Tag Team champions The Kingdom vs. The Rebellion
* War Machine vs. BJ Whitmer & Damien Martinez – No DQ
* Motor City Machinegun vs. Tempura Boys
February 12 The Experience in Columbus, Ohio at Express Live!:
* ROH Six Man Tag Team champions The Kingdom vs. Opponents to be determined via voting
* ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks vs. War Machine
* ROH champion Adam Cole & Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal & Bobby Fish
* ROH TV champion Marty Scurll vs. Lio Rush – Non-title, Fans will decide if it’s two-out-of-three falls, a submission match or a European rounds contest
* Cody Rhodes vs. Dalton Castle
* The Motor City Machinegun & Jay White vs. The Rebellion
* The Briscoes vs. Tempura Boyz
