– Here are the updated cards for this weekend’s ROH events…

February 11 Steel City Excellence in Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE:

* ROH champion Adam Cole & ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks & Cody Rhodes vs. The Brisoces & Bobby Fish & Jay Lethal

* ROH TV champion Marty Scurll vs. Donovan Dijak

* ROH Six Man Tag Team champions The Kingdom vs. The Rebellion

* War Machine vs. BJ Whitmer & Damien Martinez – No DQ

* Motor City Machinegun vs. Tempura Boys

February 12 The Experience in Columbus, Ohio at Express Live!:

* ROH Six Man Tag Team champions The Kingdom vs. Opponents to be determined via voting

* ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks vs. War Machine

* ROH champion Adam Cole & Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal & Bobby Fish

* ROH TV champion Marty Scurll vs. Lio Rush – Non-title, Fans will decide if it’s two-out-of-three falls, a submission match or a European rounds contest

* Cody Rhodes vs. Dalton Castle

* The Motor City Machinegun & Jay White vs. The Rebellion

* The Briscoes vs. Tempura Boyz

Credit: Pwinsider.com