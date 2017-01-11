– Here are the updated cards for Evolve 76 & 77, featuring Chris hero’s final independent appearance….

EVOLVE 76 – San Antonio, TX – January 27th – 8pm CST

* Chris Hero’s Opponent Will Be Announced This Monday!

* EVOLVE Tag Team Title Match: Champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher & Jeff Cobb with Stokely Hathaway

* Grudge Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers

* Matt Riddle vs. ACH

* DUSTIN vs. Jason Kincaid

* Jaka vs. Peter Kaasa

* Plus more to be signed with Chris Dickinson, Darby Allin and others!!!

EVOLVE 77 – San Antonio, TX – January 28th – 2pm CST

* EVOLVE Title Match: Champion Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway defends vs. Jeff Cobb

* Chris Hero’s Final Match: Chris Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* No DQ Match: Matt Riddle vs. DUSTIN

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. ACH

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Laredo Kid

* Plus more to be announced with Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers, Darby Allin, Jason Kincaid, Peter Kaasa, Chris Dickinson, Jaka plus more!

– You can watch the shows on FloSlam.