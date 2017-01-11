wrestling / News
Updated Evolve 76 & 77 Cards – Hero’s Last Stand
– Here are the updated cards for Evolve 76 & 77, featuring Chris hero’s final independent appearance….
EVOLVE 76 – San Antonio, TX – January 27th – 8pm CST
* Chris Hero’s Opponent Will Be Announced This Monday!
* EVOLVE Tag Team Title Match: Champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher & Jeff Cobb with Stokely Hathaway
* Grudge Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers
* Matt Riddle vs. ACH
* DUSTIN vs. Jason Kincaid
* Jaka vs. Peter Kaasa
* Plus more to be signed with Chris Dickinson, Darby Allin and others!!!
EVOLVE 77 – San Antonio, TX – January 28th – 2pm CST
* EVOLVE Title Match: Champion Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway defends vs. Jeff Cobb
* Chris Hero’s Final Match: Chris Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* No DQ Match: Matt Riddle vs. DUSTIN
* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. ACH
* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Laredo Kid
* Plus more to be announced with Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers, Darby Allin, Jason Kincaid, Peter Kaasa, Chris Dickinson, Jaka plus more!
– You can watch the shows on FloSlam.