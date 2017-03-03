– Here are the updated EVOLVE & WWN Lineups for WrestleMania weekend. You can watch the shows live on Floslam…

EVOLVE 80 – Thursday, March 30th – 8pm

* EVOLVE Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. ACH

* EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match: Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. Michael Elgin & Donovan Dijak

* EVOLVE 79 Grudge Rematch: Matt Riddle vs. Drew Galloway

* Keith Lee Trial Series Match #3: Ricochet vs. Keith Lee

* Plus more to be signed with:

-Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers

-Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway

-Jason Kincaid

-Jaka

-Chris Dickinson

-Austin Theory

-Plus others to be signed!!!

EVOLVE 81 – Friday, March 31st – 4pm

* Non-Title Match: EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Michael Elgin

* Special Challenge Match: EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. Matt Riddle

* Keith Lee Trial Series Match #4: Donovan Dijak vs. Keith Lee

* Special Attraction Match: Drew Galloway vs. ACH

* Plus more to be signed with:

-Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway

-Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers

-Chris Dickinson

-Jaka

Jason Kincaid

-Austin Theory

-Plus others to be signed!!!

WWN Supershow – Saturday, April 1st – 8pm

* Battle Of Champions Elimination Match To Determine 1st WWN Champion: Former EVOLVE Champion & 2-time EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Drew Galloway vs. 2-time and current EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. current EVOLVE Tag Team & FIP World Heavyweight Champion Fred Yehi vs. Style Battle Champion Matt Riddle vs. ACW Representative TBA vs. FIP Representative TBA

* The Winner Of Zack Sabre Jr. vs ACH At EVOLVE 80 Will Defend The EVOLVE Title!!!

* EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Matches To Be Announced!!!

* SHINE Title Match To Be Announced!!!

* Plus More To Be Signed With:

-Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers

-Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway

-Keith Lee

-Chris Dickinson

-Jaka

-Jason Kincaid

-Austin Theory

-Plus many others to be announced!!!