Updated EVOLVE & WWN Supershow Lineups For WrestleMania Weekend
– Here are the updated EVOLVE & WWN Lineups for WrestleMania weekend. You can watch the shows live on Floslam…
EVOLVE 80 – Thursday, March 30th – 8pm
* EVOLVE Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. ACH
* EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match: Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. Michael Elgin & Donovan Dijak
* EVOLVE 79 Grudge Rematch: Matt Riddle vs. Drew Galloway
* Keith Lee Trial Series Match #3: Ricochet vs. Keith Lee
* Plus more to be signed with:
-Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers
-Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway
-Jason Kincaid
-Jaka
-Chris Dickinson
-Austin Theory
-Plus others to be signed!!!
EVOLVE 81 – Friday, March 31st – 4pm
* Non-Title Match: EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Michael Elgin
* Special Challenge Match: EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. Matt Riddle
* Keith Lee Trial Series Match #4: Donovan Dijak vs. Keith Lee
* Special Attraction Match: Drew Galloway vs. ACH
* Plus more to be signed with:
-Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway
-Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers
-Chris Dickinson
-Jaka
Jason Kincaid
-Austin Theory
-Plus others to be signed!!!
WWN Supershow – Saturday, April 1st – 8pm
* Battle Of Champions Elimination Match To Determine 1st WWN Champion: Former EVOLVE Champion & 2-time EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Drew Galloway vs. 2-time and current EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. current EVOLVE Tag Team & FIP World Heavyweight Champion Fred Yehi vs. Style Battle Champion Matt Riddle vs. ACW Representative TBA vs. FIP Representative TBA
* The Winner Of Zack Sabre Jr. vs ACH At EVOLVE 80 Will Defend The EVOLVE Title!!!
* EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Matches To Be Announced!!!
* SHINE Title Match To Be Announced!!!
* Plus More To Be Signed With:
-Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers
-Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway
-Keith Lee
-Chris Dickinson
-Jaka
-Jason Kincaid
-Austin Theory
-Plus many others to be announced!!!