Wrestling Inc reports that the international betting odds are available for WWE Great Balls of Fire and it appears the smart money is in. The odds have shifted for the ambulance match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns, with Strowman now favored to win. Reigns was a slight favorite earlier this week. Here are the odds:

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (1/25) vs. Samoa Joe (17/2)

Ambulance Match: Braun Strowman (1/8) vs. Roman Reigns (9/2)

WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (1/18) vs. Sasha Banks (6/1)

Seth Rollins (1/7) vs. Bray Wyatt (4/1)

Big Cass (1/14) vs. Enzo Amore (11/2)

WWE Intercontinental Championship: The Miz (1/14) vs. Dean Ambrose (11/2)

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship: Cesaro and Sheamus (1/25) favored to beat Matt and Jeff Hardy (odds not included).