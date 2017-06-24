wrestling / News

Updated Lineup and Talent Signing Details for Tonight’s ROH TV Tapings

June 24, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s ROH TV tapings following the Best in the World PPV from last night. The TV tapings will be held later today at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium. New ROH world champion Cody Rhodes will make his first appearance since winning the title:

* New ROH champion Cody Rhodes in his first appearance as champion.
* Ultimo Guerrero vs. Matt Taven.
* ROH TV champion KUSHIDA vs. Jay White.
* The first appearance of Dalton Castle & The Boys after winning the ROH Six Man Tag Team championship.
* War Machine vs. Seek and Destroy.
* Bully Ray & The Briscoes vs. Young Bucks & Hangman Page.
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kelly Klein vs. Karen Q.
* Mandy Leon vs. Jenny Rose.
* STARDOM star Krissy Wolfe in action.

Here’s all the details on talent signings that will be held prior to the tapings:

INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION TAPING, SATURDAY JUNE 24:

THE YOUNG BUCKS (NICK & MATT JACKSON)
BULLY RAY
SILAS YOUNG
DALTON CASTLE
MARK & JAY BRISCOE
MARTY SCURLL
CODY
KUSHIDA
ULTIMO GUERRERO
EL TERRIBLE

PRICING IS AS FOLLOWS

Singles Wrestlers – $20 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo
Tag Team Wrestlers – $30 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, Ring of Honor, ROH, Jeffrey Harris

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading