– Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s ROH TV tapings following the Best in the World PPV from last night. The TV tapings will be held later today at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium. New ROH world champion Cody Rhodes will make his first appearance since winning the title:

* New ROH champion Cody Rhodes in his first appearance as champion.

* Ultimo Guerrero vs. Matt Taven.

* ROH TV champion KUSHIDA vs. Jay White.

* The first appearance of Dalton Castle & The Boys after winning the ROH Six Man Tag Team championship.

* War Machine vs. Seek and Destroy.

* Bully Ray & The Briscoes vs. Young Bucks & Hangman Page.

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kelly Klein vs. Karen Q.

* Mandy Leon vs. Jenny Rose.

* STARDOM star Krissy Wolfe in action.

Here’s all the details on talent signings that will be held prior to the tapings:

INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION TAPING, SATURDAY JUNE 24:

THE YOUNG BUCKS (NICK & MATT JACKSON)

BULLY RAY

SILAS YOUNG

DALTON CASTLE

MARK & JAY BRISCOE

MARTY SCURLL

CODY

KUSHIDA

ULTIMO GUERRERO

EL TERRIBLE

PRICING IS AS FOLLOWS

Singles Wrestlers – $20 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo

Tag Team Wrestlers – $30 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo