– Here is the updated card for Friday’s WWE event at Madison Square Garden in NYC…

* Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt

* Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

* Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz with Maryse

* Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson

* The Hardy Boyz vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

* Bayley, Sasha Banks & Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax & Alicia Fox

* Neville vs. Cedric Alexander

* Goldust vs. R-Truth