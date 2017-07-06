wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Friday’s WWE Event at MSG
July 6, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the updated card for Friday’s WWE event at Madison Square Garden in NYC…
* Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt
* Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
* Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
* Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz with Maryse
* Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson
* The Hardy Boyz vs. Cesaro & Sheamus
* Bayley, Sasha Banks & Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax & Alicia Fox
* Neville vs. Cedric Alexander
* Goldust vs. R-Truth