– Ring of Honor will be holding its first event of the year in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, January 14, which will be a TV taping. Ticket information is available at the above link. Here is the updated lineup:

* Cody Rhodes and ROH champion Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Jay Lethal

* ROH TV champion Marty Scurll vs. Juice Robinson

* ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks vs. a “team of their choice”

* Jay Lethal (double duty as it is a TV taping) vs. Jay Briscoe in a Decade of Excellence Tournament bout

*Bull James vs. Silas Young

* Colt Cabana vs. Bobby Fish

* The Briscoes vs. Shane Taylor & Keith Lee

* War Machine vs. BJ Whitmer & Punishment Martinez

* Kennadi Brink & Kelly Klein vs. Sumie Sakai & Faye Jackson