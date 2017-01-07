wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for Next Week’s ROH TV Taping in Atlanta, Georgia: Cody Rhodes Set to Appear
– Ring of Honor will be holding its first event of the year in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, January 14, which will be a TV taping. Ticket information is available at the above link. Here is the updated lineup:
* Cody Rhodes and ROH champion Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Jay Lethal
* ROH TV champion Marty Scurll vs. Juice Robinson
* ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks vs. a “team of their choice”
* Jay Lethal (double duty as it is a TV taping) vs. Jay Briscoe in a Decade of Excellence Tournament bout
*Bull James vs. Silas Young
* Colt Cabana vs. Bobby Fish
* The Briscoes vs. Shane Taylor & Keith Lee
* War Machine vs. BJ Whitmer & Punishment Martinez
* Kennadi Brink & Kelly Klein vs. Sumie Sakai & Faye Jackson