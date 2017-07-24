wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For ROH’s Weekend Tapings in Concord, NC
– According to PWinsider.com, here is the lineup for Saturday’s ROH TV tapings in Concord, NC…
* Bully Ray & Briscoes vs. Cody, Marty Scurll & Adam Page
* ROH TV Champ KUSHIDA vs. Kenny King
* ROH Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. The Motor City Machineguns
* Jay Lethal vs. Beer City Bruiser – No DQ
* Flip Gordon vs. Punishment Martinez
* War Machine vs. Jonathan Gresham & Jay White
* Best Friends vs. Coast 2 Coast
* The Women of Honor will be in action