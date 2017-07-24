– According to PWinsider.com, here is the lineup for Saturday’s ROH TV tapings in Concord, NC…

* Bully Ray & Briscoes vs. Cody, Marty Scurll & Adam Page

* ROH TV Champ KUSHIDA vs. Kenny King

* ROH Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. The Motor City Machineguns

* Jay Lethal vs. Beer City Bruiser – No DQ

* Flip Gordon vs. Punishment Martinez

* War Machine vs. Jonathan Gresham & Jay White

* Best Friends vs. Coast 2 Coast

* The Women of Honor will be in action