Updated Lineup for Tomorrow’s PWX Rise of a Champion Event: Sami Callihan vs. Jeff Hardy Featured
February 18, 2017
– Below is updated lineup for tomorrow’s PWX Rise of a Champion event in Carrabus, North Carolina. The event will be streamed live at HighspotWrestlingNetwork.com online and on Roku devices.
* PWX champion ManScout Jake Manning vs. X-16 winner Anthony Henry.
* PWX iTV champ James Drake vs. Elijah Evans IV with Tommy Thomas
* PWX Tag Team champions Ugly Ducklings vs. The Bruiserweights.
* Queens of Combat Showcase Match: Taeler Hendrix vs Su Yung.
* Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Callihan.
* Revolt! vs The Carnies
* Opportunity Knocks Ladder Match: Tracer X vs Jason Cade vs Colby Corino vs Chip Day vs Darius Lockhart
* The Guvnor Martin Stone Returns.
Credit: PWX