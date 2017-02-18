– Below is updated lineup for tomorrow’s PWX Rise of a Champion event in Carrabus, North Carolina. The event will be streamed live at HighspotWrestlingNetwork.com online and on Roku devices.

* PWX champion ManScout Jake Manning vs. X-16 winner Anthony Henry.

* PWX iTV champ James Drake vs. Elijah Evans IV with Tommy Thomas

* PWX Tag Team champions Ugly Ducklings vs. The Bruiserweights.

* Queens of Combat Showcase Match: Taeler Hendrix vs Su Yung.

* Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Callihan.

* Revolt! vs The Carnies

* Opportunity Knocks Ladder Match: Tracer X vs Jason Cade vs Colby Corino vs Chip Day vs Darius Lockhart

* The Guvnor Martin Stone Returns.

