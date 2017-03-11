– Ring of Honor will be at the Sam’s Town Live! in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for a TV taping. You can check out the full lineup for the TV tapings announced by ROH below:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match:

The Hardys vs. THE Briscoes

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Ray Rowe

* Punishment Martinez vs. Warbeard Hanson

* ROH TV Champion Marty Scurll will defend his title.

* Christopher Daniels will make first appearance as ROH World Champion.

* Other talent set to appear:

ADAM COLE

THE YOUNG BUCKS

HANGMAN PAGE

DALTON CASTLE

JAY LETHAL

BULLY RAY

COLT CABANA

BOBBY FISH

RPG VICE

JAY WHITE

LIO RUSH

THE REBELLION

CHEESEBURGER

WILL FERRARA