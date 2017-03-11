wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for Tonight’s ROH TV Taping in Las Vegas: The Hardys Defend Tag Titles Against The Briscoes
– Ring of Honor will be at the Sam’s Town Live! in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for a TV taping. You can check out the full lineup for the TV tapings announced by ROH below:
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match:
The Hardys vs. THE Briscoes
* Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Ray Rowe
* Punishment Martinez vs. Warbeard Hanson
* ROH TV Champion Marty Scurll will defend his title.
* Christopher Daniels will make first appearance as ROH World Champion.
* Other talent set to appear:
ADAM COLE
THE YOUNG BUCKS
HANGMAN PAGE
DALTON CASTLE
JAY LETHAL
BULLY RAY
COLT CABANA
BOBBY FISH
RPG VICE
JAY WHITE
LIO RUSH
THE REBELLION
CHEESEBURGER
WILL FERRARA