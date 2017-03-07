wrestling / News
Updated Lineup of Shows Airing on FloSlam WrestleMania Weekend
– WWNLive announced that the following shows will be airing on Floslam during WrestleMania weekend…
March 30th
* EVOLVE 80 at 8PM
* GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break at Midnight ET
March 31
* EVOLVE 81 at 4PM
* Kaiju Big Battel at Midnight ET
April 1st
* WWN Supershow Mercury Rising: PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE at 8PM
* BEYOND Wrestling: CAFFEINE at Midnight ET
April 2nd
* The Hardy #BrokenTailgate Party Featuring ACW & FIP matches – 2PM ET