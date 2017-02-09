PWInsider reports that The Iron Sheik, Lex Luger, Bobby Lashley, Grado, Virgil, Mascarita Dorada (El Torito), Stan Hansen, Ivelisse Velez, Brian Hebner, Molly Holy, Chase Stevens, Veda Scott and Kikutaro have been added to the WrestleCon lineup

Guests signing and taking photos include Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Terry Funk, Gene Okerlund, Ric Flair, Amy “Lita” Dumas, Bobby Heenan, The Godfather, Road Warrior Animal, Madusa, Wendi Richter, Tito Santana, Tony Atlas, Paul Orndorff, Bob Orton, Barry Windham, Ted DiBiase, Rocky Johnson, Jake Roberts, Bushwhacker Luke Williams, Abdullah the Butcher and Greg Valentine.

Other guests include Kurt Angle, Rob Van Dam, Michelle “McCool” Callaway, Tommy Dreamer, Stevie Richards, Blue Meanie, Mike “Nova” Bucci, Bully Ray, Dutch Mantel, Lilian Garcia, Shelton Benjamin, John Cena Sr., Lisa Marie Varon, The Rock N’ Roll Express, Vickie Guerrero, The Honkytonk Man, Dutch Mantel, Eric Bischoff, Bruce Prichard, The Steiners, Hornswoggle, The Killer Bees, 2 Cold Scorpio, Ray “Doink the Clown” Apollo, Tiger Jackson aka Dink, Matt “Rosey” Anoia, Jon Heidenreich, Ken Shamrock, Perry Saturn, Shane “Hurricane” Helms, Candice Michelle, Kelly Kelly, Melina, The Sandman, Melissa Santos, Vader, Col. Robert Parker/Robert Fuller, Jim Mitchell, Hillbilly Jim, The Boogeyman, Lanny Poffo, Outback Jack, The Headbangers, Barry Horowitz, Jillian Hall, The Godwins, Marty Jannetty, former WWE Diva BB, Stacy Carter, Fred “Tugboat” Ottman, Demolition, Ron Bass, Bull James, ODB, Shannon Moore, Shelly Martinez, Leilani Kai, Jacques Rougeau, Velvet Sky, John Cena Sr., The Warlord, Ken Anderson, Bill DeMott, Gillberg, Billy Gunn, Kevin Fertig, Ray “Glacier” Lloyd, Sabu, Raquel, Tony Garea, Barry Hardy, Fenix, Rick Martel, AR Fox, Trevor Lee, Andrew Everett, Joey Ryan, Masato Tanaka, Deonna Purrazzo, Maria Kanellis, King Kong Bundy, Gary Michael Cappetta, Shane “Killshot” Strickland, Tatanka, Jeff Cobb, Tessa Blanchard, Eve Torres, Ryback, Bull “Dempsey” James, Colt Cabana, Marc Mero, Winter/Katie Lea Burchill, Sam Houston, Jazz, Stevie Ray, Bobby Fulton, Laurel Van Ness, Raven, U-Gene, Savio Vega, Slick, Ricochet, Pentagon Jr. Jack Evans, Ricky Reyes, Leva “Blue Pants’ Bates, Rachel Ellering, Kennadi Brink, Su Yung, Thunder Rosa, Sexy Star, Taya Valkyrie, Savannah Evans, Solo Darling, Nicole Savoy, April Hunter, Aerial Moroe, Heidi Lovelace, Rhia O’Reilly, Hudson Envy, Andrew Anderson, TJ Marconi, Amber O’Neal and Big Sean Studd.

The event begins on March 30 at 4 PM with Jim Ross, Sting and Ric flair on stage for a Launch Party and Q&A. It will be split between two hotels. The Hyatt Regency in Orlando will host autographs and photos for over 100 guests, along with special Q&As and more. The Wyndham Resort will feature a 1,400 seat arena with elevated bleachers for eight different live events, concluding with the 2017 Wrestlecon Supershow.

Here’s the live event schedule:

Wrestle Pro will hold a live event on Thursday, March 30th at 8:30 PM, their first ever event in Florida.

Rev Pro (UK) will hold a live event on Friday, March 31st at 4:00 PM, their first ever event in the United States.

WrestleCon SuperShow will hold their annual live event on Friday, March 31st at 8:30 PM

The Wrestling Revolver will be live on Saturday, April 1st at Noon, their first event in Florida.

WrestleCon’s annual Women’s SuperShow will be live on Saturday, April 1st at 4:00 PM. This show is free with Saturday admission to Wrestlecon.

Combat Zone Wrestling will present their 2017 “Best of the Best” tournament on Saturday, April 1st at 8:30 PM, CZW’s first visit to Florida.

You can find more information and tickets here.