– According to wrestlezone.com, here is the updated list of WWE PPVs and locations for those shows…

Fastlane: March 5, 2017

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Brand: Raw

WrestleMania 33: April 2, 2017

Location: Orlando, FL

Brand: Raw/Smackdown

Payback: April 30, 2017

Location: n/a

Brand: n/a (likely Raw)

Backlash: May 21, 2017

Location: n/a

Brand: n/a (likely Smackdown)

Extreme Rules: June 4, 2017

Location: n/a

Brand: n/a (likely Raw)

Money in the Bank: June 18, 2017

Location: St. Louis, MO

Brand: Smackdown

SummerSlam: August 20, 2017

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brand: Raw/Smackdown

Survivor Series: November 19, 2017

Location: Houston, TX

Brand: Raw/Smackdown

Royal Rumble: January 28, 2018

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Brand: Raw/Smackdown

WrestleMania 34: April 8, 2018

Location: New Orleans, LA

Brand: Raw/Smackdown