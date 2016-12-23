– Here are the updated lineups for WWE’s post-Christmas week house shows in New York:

Madison Square Garden – December 26th:

* WWE World Title Match: AJ Styles vs. John Cena vs. Dean Ambrose

* Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton vs. American Alpha vs. The Usos vs. Breezango vs. Rhyno & Heath Slater vs. The Ascension

* WWE Intercontinental Title Steel Cage Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz (w/Maryse)

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Title Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch

* Kalisto vs. Baron Corbin

* Apollo Crews & Jack Swagger & Mojo Rawley vs. The Vaudevillains & Curt Hawkins

* Carmella vs. Nikki Bella

Brooklyn, New York – December 28th:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

* Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Chris Jericho

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: New Day vs. Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Gallows & Anderson

* Big Cass (w/Enzo Amore) vs. Rusev (w/Lana)

* Sami Zayn vs. Braun Strowman

* Golden Truth, Sin Cara, Curtis Axel, Rich Swann and Darren Young (w/Bob Backlund) vs. Shining Stars, Titus O’Neill, Jinder Mahal, Neville and Bo Dallas

* Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alicia Fox and Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte, Dana Brooke, Emmalina and Nia Jax

* Also appearing: Big Show