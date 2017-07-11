wrestling / News
Updated Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
July 11, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the updated preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown…
* Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Will Tye Dillinger capitalize on the biggest opportunity of his career against Jinder Mahal?
* Who will gain important SmackDown Tag Team Title momentum in singles slugfest? (Xavier Woods vs. Jey Uso)
* Will the Fashion Police be on the case in The Lone Star State?
* Who will rise about the pack in the Women’s division?