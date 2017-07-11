– Here is the updated preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown…

* Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Will Tye Dillinger capitalize on the biggest opportunity of his career against Jinder Mahal?

* Who will gain important SmackDown Tag Team Title momentum in singles slugfest? (Xavier Woods vs. Jey Uso)

* Will the Fashion Police be on the case in The Lone Star State?

* Who will rise about the pack in the Women’s division?