– According to Pwinsider.com, here is updated the ROH 15th anniversary PPV on March 10th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

* ROH Title Match: Champion Adam Cole vs. Christopher Daniels

* ROH TV Title Match: Lio Rush vs. the winner of Sonjay Dutt & Marty Scurll from Manhattan Mayhem

* ROH Tag Team Title Street Fight Match: Champions The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice

* ROH Six-Man Title Match: Champions The Kingdom vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

* #1 Contender’s Match: Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish (should Fish win belt on 3/4, Adam Cole will face Lethal at PPV)