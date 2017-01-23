– Here are the updated ROH lineups for February…

– 2/3 Undisputed Legacy in San Antonio, Texas at the Austin Highway Event Center:

* ROH champion Adam Cole & ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks & Hangman Page vs. The Motor City Machineguns & Jay White & Lio Rush.

* ROH Six Man Tag Team champions The Kingdom vs. War Machine & Jax Dane.

* Cody Rhodes vs. Donovan Dijak.

* Dalton Castle vs. Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish.

* The Briscoes vs. Shane Taylor & Keith Lee.

* The Addiction vs. Tempura Boyz.

– 2/4 Honor Reigns Supreme in Dallas, Texas at Gilley’s Dallas:

* ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks vs. The Briscoes: Best of 3 Falls,1st Fall, Pinfall Only. 2nd Fall Lucha Rules. 3rd Fall No DQ

* ROH champion Adam Cole & Cody Rhodes vs. The Addiction

* ROH Six Man Tag Team champions The Kingdom vs. The Motor City Machineguns & Jay White

* Jay Lethal vs. Hangman Page

* Dalton Castle vs. Donovan Dijak

* Bobby Fish vs. Lio Rush

– 2/11 Steel City Excellence in Pittsbugh, PA at Stage AE:

* ROH champion Adam Cole & ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks & Cody Rhodes vs. The Brisoces & Bobby Fish & Jay Lethal

* ROH TV champion Marty Scurll vs. Donovan Dijak

* ROH Six Man Tag Team champions The Kingdom vs. The Rebellion

* War Machine vs. BJ Whitmer & Damien Martinez – No DQ

* Motor City Machinegun vs. Tempura Boys

– 2/12 The Experience in Columbus, Ohio at Express Live! :

* ROH Six Man Tag Team champions The Kingdom vs. Opponents to be determined via voting

* ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks vs. War Machine

* ROH champion Adam Cole & Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal & Bobby Fish

* ROH TV champion Marty Scurll vs. Lio Rush – Non-title, Fans will decide if it’s two-out-of-three falls, a submission match or a European rounds contest

* Cody Rhodes vs. Dalton Castle

* The Motor City Machinegun & Jay White vs. The Rebellion

* The Briscoes vs. Tempura Boyz

Credit: Pwinsider.com