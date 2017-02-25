wrestling / News
Updated ROH Manhattan Mayhem VI Lineup: New Match and Stars Added to Card
February 25, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the updated card for the March 4th ROH Manhattan Mayhem event:
* ROH champ Adam Cole vs. Bobby Fish.
* ROH Tag Team champs The Young Bucks vs. Jay White & Lio Rush.
* ROH TV champion Marty Scurll vs. Sonjay Dutt.
* Dragon Lee vs. Will Ospreay.
* Colt Cabana vs. Dalton Castle.
* Top Prospect Tournament Semi-Finals.
* Also appearing are Cody Rhodes, Jay Lethal, The Briscoes, ROH Six Man Tag Team champions The Kingdom, The Rebellion, The Motor City Machineguns, Silas Young and more.
Credit: ROHWrestling.com