– Here is the updated card for the March 4th ROH Manhattan Mayhem event:

* ROH champ Adam Cole vs. Bobby Fish.

* ROH Tag Team champs The Young Bucks vs. Jay White & Lio Rush.

* ROH TV champion Marty Scurll vs. Sonjay Dutt.

* Dragon Lee vs. Will Ospreay.

* Colt Cabana vs. Dalton Castle.

* Top Prospect Tournament Semi-Finals.

* Also appearing are Cody Rhodes, Jay Lethal, The Briscoes, ROH Six Man Tag Team champions The Kingdom, The Rebellion, The Motor City Machineguns, Silas Young and more.

Credit: ROHWrestling.com