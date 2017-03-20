– Here is the updated ROH Supercard of Honor Card, which takes place on April 1st at the The Lakeland Center – Jenkins Arena

* ROH Tag Team Title Ladder Match: Champions The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

* ROH Title Match: Champion Christopher Daniels vs. Dalton Castle

* Texas Bullrope Match: Cody vs. Jay Lethal

* New Japan’s Jushin Liger and YOSHI-HASHI, CMLL stars Volador Jr. and Dragon Lee and CMLL Luchadoras Amapola and Marcela will be appearing. The Luchadoras will be working the 5 PM Women of Honor card.

* Also appearing: TV Champion Marty Scurll, The Kingdom, Will Ospreay, Adam Cole, Bully Ray, The Briscoes, Silas Young. The Motor City Machine Guns