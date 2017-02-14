wrestling / News

Updated ROH Supercard of Honor Card

February 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here is the latest updated lineup for ROH Supercard of Honor. The show takes place on April 1st in Lakeland, Florida during WrestleMania weekend.

* ROH Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Brooken Hardys
* ROH World Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. Dalton Castle
* No Disqualification Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Jay Lethal
* ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship Match: The Kingdom vs. Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser & Mystery Partner

Also Appearing: The Briscoes, Jushin Liger, Chris Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, The Motor City Machineguns, Jay White, La Amapola, Marcela, Marty Scurll, YOSHI-HASHI, Will Ospreay, Volador Jr., Dragon Lee, Lio Rush and more

