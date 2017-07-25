wrestling / News
Updated ROH War of The Worlds UK Lineups
8.18.17 in London at York Hall:
* ROH champion Cody Rhodes & ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks & Marty Scurll & Hangman Page vs. Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA & EVIL & BUSHI.
* ROH TV champion KUSHIDA vs. Titan.
8.19.17 iPPV in Liverpool at the Olympia:
* ROH champion Cody Rhodes vs. SANADA
* ROH TV champion KUSHIDA vs. Marty Scurll vs. Dalton Castle vs. Hiromu Takahashi
8.20.17 in Edinburgh, Scotland:
* ROH champion Cody & Marty Scurll vs. Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian
* ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks vs. The Addition
* ROH Six Man Tag Team champions Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks & Adam Page
* Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young
