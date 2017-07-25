8.18.17 in London at York Hall:

8.18.17 in London at York Hall:

* ROH champion Cody Rhodes & ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks & Marty Scurll & Hangman Page vs. Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA & EVIL & BUSHI.

* ROH TV champion KUSHIDA vs. Titan.

* ROH Six Man Tag Team champions Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Jushin Liger & Delirious & Mistico

* The Addiction vs. Ultimo Guerrero & Rey Bucanero

8.19.17 iPPV in Liverpool at the Olympia:

* ROH champion Cody Rhodes vs. SANADA

* ROH TV champion KUSHIDA vs. Marty Scurll vs. Dalton Castle vs. Hiromu Takahashi

8.20.17 in Edinburgh, Scotland:

* ROH champion Cody & Marty Scurll vs. Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian

* ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks vs. The Addition

* ROH Six Man Tag Team champions Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks & Adam Page

* Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young

Credit: PWinsider.com

