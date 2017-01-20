Updated Schedule of Royal Rumble Weekend Events

Check out the schedule…

FRIDAY 1/27 – River City Wrestling – Turner Club, 5555 Duffek Dr in Kirby (San Antonio), Texas

* Jeff Jarrett challenging for the RCW Championship against titleholder Michael Faith and Brandon Groom.

* Katie Forbes defending her Women’s Championship against Santana Garrett

* Swoggle vs. the gigantic Paul Titan

* LAX (Hernandez & Homicide) vs. The Arrow Club vs. “Adorable” Anthony Andrews & Joey Spector

* WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke vs. a mystery opponent in a Legends Division Match

* Appearances by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and Noelle Foley signing before the show.

For directions, call (210) 227-4412. The event begins at 8 p.m. with doors opening to the general public at 7:30 p.m. and Early Bird VIP starting at 6:45 p.m. Tickets start at just $20. To purchase tickets, go to www.rcw-wrestling.com.

FRIDAY 1/27 – EVOLVE 76 – Airing on Flosports – 8 PM

* EVOLVE Tag Team Title Match: Champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher & Jeff Cobb with Stokely Hathaway

* Chris Hero vs. Keith Lee

* Grudge Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers

* Matt Riddle vs. ACH

* DUSTIN vs. Jason Kincaid

* Jaka vs. Peter Kaasa

* Plus more to be signed with Chris Dickinson, Darby Allin and others!!!

Texas Wrestling Academy Pre-Show event – 7:15 PM

-Texas Lion vs Moonshine Mantell

-Rudy Russo vs Max Castillano

-Action Jackson vs DJ Talamantez

SATURDAY 1/28 – EVOLVE 77 – 2 PM CST – Airing on FloSports

* EVOLVE Title Match: Champion Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway defends vs. Jeff Cobb

* Chris Hero’s Final Match: Chris Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* No DQ Match: Matt Riddle vs. DUSTIN

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. ACH

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Laredo Kid

* Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Sammy Guevara & Jason Kincaid

* Plus more to be announced with Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers, Darby Allin, Peter Kaasa, plus more!

SATURDAY 1/28 – WWE NXT Takeover: San Antonio

* NXT Championship Match: Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

* NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4 Way Match: Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Asuka

* Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger

* Roderick Strong vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

SUNDAY 1/29 – 2 PM – The Improv-San Antonio Rivercenter

Ringside with Jim Ross – San Antonio (live one-man stand up show) at the Improv-San Antonio Rivercenter, 849 East Commerce in downtown San Antonio. Hear some great stories from the legendary Jim Ross about his time and travels in the wrestling industry. Then head over to the Royal Rumble at the Alamodome which is within walking distance of the Improv. For information, call (210) 229-1420. The VIP event meet & greet begins at 12 p.m. and doors open to the general public at 2 p.m. with a start time of 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.rivercentercomedyclub.com

SUNDAY 1/29 – 2017 WWE Royal Rumble – The Alamodome

* WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Chris Jericho suspended above the ring)

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

* Cruiserwight Title Match: Neville vs. Rich Swann

* 30-Man Royal Rumble Match: Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, The Undertaker, Baron Corbin, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro, Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Twelve More TBA

