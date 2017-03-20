– Here is the updated schedule of WrestleMania week events on April 1st. The list comes from Pwinsider…

* 8 AM – AXXESS Saturday Session One at Orange County Convention Center

* 9 AM – Wrestlecon Session Two at Hyatt Regency

* 12 PM – Pro Wrestling Revolver at Wydham Orlando:

* Ricochet vs. Shane Strickland

* Brian Cage & Sami Callihan vs. Rey Fenix & Pentagon OM

* David Starr vs. Jeff Cobb

* Dave & Jake Crist vs. Jack Evans & Angelico

* Jake Manning vs. Su Yung

* Michael Elgin vs. ACH vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Palmer

* AR Fox Open Invite Ladder Match: Lio Rush vs. Matt Cross vs. Trevor Lee vs. Serpentico vs. AR Fox vs. more

* Free pancake breakfast for all attendees

* 12 PM – SHIMMER at Orlando Events Center (Airing on WWNLive):

* SHIMMER champ Mercedes Martinez with Nicole Savoy vs. Candice LeRae

* SHIMMER Tag Team champion Vanessa Kraven & Tessa Blanchard vs. Mia Yim & Kay Lee Ray

* Dulce Garcia vs. Kellyanne

* Santana Garrett vs. Shayna Baszler with Nicole Savoy

* Also announced are Cherry Bomb, Jessicka Havok,Leva Bates, Veda Scott, Britt Baker, Samantha Heights, Nevaeh and LuFisto. www.MoreThanMania.com for info.

* 1 PM – AXXESS Saturday Session Two at Orange County Convention Center

* 1:30 PM – WCPW: State of Emergency at Orlando Sports Center

* 2 PM – ROH Supercard of Honor “Festival of Honor” in Lakeland, Florida,including 5 PM Women of Honor card

* 2 PM – Ringside with Jim Ross at Plaza North Live

* Special guests Tony Schivaone and Paul O’Brien. For details, visit www.JrsBarBQ.com.

* 2:45 PM – One Night with the Kliq at Wrestlecon

* 4 PM – CHIKARA at Orlando Events Center

* 4 PM – Wrestlecon Women’s Supershow at Wyndham Orlando:

* Su Yung vs. Taya Valkyrie.

* Gabi & Santana Garrett vs. Chelsea Green & Taeler Hendrix.

* Jazz vs. Kennadi Brink.

* Jessicka Havok vs. Kellyanne

* Indi Hartwell vs. Thunder Rosa

* Angel Rose vs. Solo Darling vs. Samantha Heights vs. Renee Michelle

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hudson Envy

* Also appearing are Tessa Blanchard, Allie (Cherry Bomb), Neveah, Leva Bates, Jade, Rachael Ellering, Renee Michelle. *Su Yung vs. Taya Valkyrie.

* 6 PM – ROH Supercard of Honor 11 at The Jenkins Arena in Lakeland, Florida:

* ROH Tag Team champions Matt and Jeff Hardy vs. The Young Bucks: Ladder Match.

* Cody Rhodes vs. Jay Lethal – Texas Bullrope Match.

* Adam Cole vs. Dalton Castle.

* 8PM – NXT Takover: Orlando (Airing on the WWE Network)

* NXT Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Ember Moon vs. Asuka

* NXT Tag Team Championships Triple Threat Match: Dash & Dawson vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Authors of Pain

* 8PM – WWN Supershow (Airing on Floslam)

* Battle Of Champions Elimination Match – Winner Will Be The 1st WWN Champion: Drew Galloway vs. Fred Yehi vs. Jon Davis vs. Matt Riddle vs. Parrow vs. Tracy Williams

* EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Match #1 – EVOLVE Title Match (If Sabre Jr. Retains At EVOLVE 80) : EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mark Haskins

* PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE Match #2 – EVOLVE Title Match (If ACH Wins Title At EVOLVE 80) : PROGRESS World Champion Pete Dunne vs. ACH

* EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Match #3: Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Jimmy Havoc

* PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE Match #4: Travis Banks & TK Cooper with Dahlia Black vs. Chris Dickinson & Jaka

* SHINE Championship Match: Champion LuFisto defends vs. Su Yung

* Special Attraction Match: Keith Lee vs. Jason Kincaid

* 8:30 PM – CZW Best of the Best 2017 at Wyndham Orlando:

* CZW champion Joe Gacy vs. Brian Cage.

* Matt Tremont vs. Penta OM.

* BOTB First Round: AR FOX vs. Jason Cade vs. Ricochet vs. David Starr

* BOTB First Round:Dave Crist vs. Sami Callihan vs. Rey Fenix vs. Jake Crist.

* BOTB First Round:Scorpio Sky vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Anthony Henry vs. Michael Elgin.

* BOTB First Round:Shane Strickland vs. Lio Rush vs. Joey Janela vs. Dezmond Xavier.

* Ethan Case vs. Rickey Shane Page vs. Alexander James. *CZW champion Joe Gacy vs. Brian Cage.

* Matt Tremont vs. Penta OM.

11:30 PM – Something To Wrestling With Live with Bruce Prichard & Conrad Thompson at Backbar.

11:55 PM – Beyond Wrestling at Orlando Events Center.