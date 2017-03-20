wrestling / News
Updated Schedule of WrestleMania Week Events (April 1)
– Here is the updated schedule of WrestleMania week events on April 1st. The list comes from Pwinsider…
* 8 AM – AXXESS Saturday Session One at Orange County Convention Center
* 9 AM – Wrestlecon Session Two at Hyatt Regency
* 12 PM – Pro Wrestling Revolver at Wydham Orlando:
* Ricochet vs. Shane Strickland
* Brian Cage & Sami Callihan vs. Rey Fenix & Pentagon OM
* David Starr vs. Jeff Cobb
* Dave & Jake Crist vs. Jack Evans & Angelico
* Jake Manning vs. Su Yung
* Michael Elgin vs. ACH vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Palmer
* AR Fox Open Invite Ladder Match: Lio Rush vs. Matt Cross vs. Trevor Lee vs. Serpentico vs. AR Fox vs. more
* Free pancake breakfast for all attendees
* 12 PM – SHIMMER at Orlando Events Center (Airing on WWNLive):
* SHIMMER champ Mercedes Martinez with Nicole Savoy vs. Candice LeRae
* SHIMMER Tag Team champion Vanessa Kraven & Tessa Blanchard vs. Mia Yim & Kay Lee Ray
* Dulce Garcia vs. Kellyanne
* Santana Garrett vs. Shayna Baszler with Nicole Savoy
* Also announced are Cherry Bomb, Jessicka Havok,Leva Bates, Veda Scott, Britt Baker, Samantha Heights, Nevaeh and LuFisto. www.MoreThanMania.com for info.
* 1 PM – AXXESS Saturday Session Two at Orange County Convention Center
* 1:30 PM – WCPW: State of Emergency at Orlando Sports Center
* 2 PM – ROH Supercard of Honor “Festival of Honor” in Lakeland, Florida,including 5 PM Women of Honor card
* 2 PM – Ringside with Jim Ross at Plaza North Live
* Special guests Tony Schivaone and Paul O’Brien. For details, visit www.JrsBarBQ.com.
* 2:45 PM – One Night with the Kliq at Wrestlecon
* 4 PM – CHIKARA at Orlando Events Center
* 4 PM – Wrestlecon Women’s Supershow at Wyndham Orlando:
* Su Yung vs. Taya Valkyrie.
* Gabi & Santana Garrett vs. Chelsea Green & Taeler Hendrix.
* Jazz vs. Kennadi Brink.
* Jessicka Havok vs. Kellyanne
* Indi Hartwell vs. Thunder Rosa
* Angel Rose vs. Solo Darling vs. Samantha Heights vs. Renee Michelle
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hudson Envy
* Also appearing are Tessa Blanchard, Allie (Cherry Bomb), Neveah, Leva Bates, Jade, Rachael Ellering, Renee Michelle.
* 6 PM – ROH Supercard of Honor 11 at The Jenkins Arena in Lakeland, Florida:
* ROH Tag Team champions Matt and Jeff Hardy vs. The Young Bucks: Ladder Match.
* Cody Rhodes vs. Jay Lethal – Texas Bullrope Match.
* Adam Cole vs. Dalton Castle.
* 8PM – NXT Takover: Orlando (Airing on the WWE Network)
* NXT Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Ember Moon vs. Asuka
* NXT Tag Team Championships Triple Threat Match: Dash & Dawson vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Authors of Pain
* 8PM – WWN Supershow (Airing on Floslam)
* Battle Of Champions Elimination Match – Winner Will Be The 1st WWN Champion: Drew Galloway vs. Fred Yehi vs. Jon Davis vs. Matt Riddle vs. Parrow vs. Tracy Williams
* EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Match #1 – EVOLVE Title Match (If Sabre Jr. Retains At EVOLVE 80) : EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mark Haskins
* PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE Match #2 – EVOLVE Title Match (If ACH Wins Title At EVOLVE 80) : PROGRESS World Champion Pete Dunne vs. ACH
* EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Match #3: Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Jimmy Havoc
* PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE Match #4: Travis Banks & TK Cooper with Dahlia Black vs. Chris Dickinson & Jaka
* SHINE Championship Match: Champion LuFisto defends vs. Su Yung
* Special Attraction Match: Keith Lee vs. Jason Kincaid
* 8:30 PM – CZW Best of the Best 2017 at Wyndham Orlando:
* CZW champion Joe Gacy vs. Brian Cage.
* Matt Tremont vs. Penta OM.
* BOTB First Round: AR FOX vs. Jason Cade vs. Ricochet vs. David Starr
* BOTB First Round:Dave Crist vs. Sami Callihan vs. Rey Fenix vs. Jake Crist.
* BOTB First Round:Scorpio Sky vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Anthony Henry vs. Michael Elgin.
* BOTB First Round:Shane Strickland vs. Lio Rush vs. Joey Janela vs. Dezmond Xavier.
11:30 PM – Something To Wrestling With Live with Bruce Prichard & Conrad Thompson at Backbar.
11:55 PM – Beyond Wrestling at Orlando Events Center.