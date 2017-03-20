– Here is the updated schedule of WrestleMania week events on April 2nd. The list comes from Pwinsider…

* 9 AM – AXXESS at Orlando Convention Center:

* 10 AM – Mania Moments Brunch at Hyatt Regency:

* 10 AM – 6 PM: WWN #BrokenTailgate Party:

* The Hardy Family signing and live events from ACW and FIP. Outside of Saddle Up (100 N. Orange Avenue). www.MoreThanMania.com for info.

* 1:30 PM Ringside with Jim Ross:

* Special guests Jim Cornette and Bruce Prichard at Plaza North Live.

* 5:30 PM Wrestlemania 33 at Camping Life Stadium:

* WWE Universal champion Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE champion Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton.

* The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns.

* WWE United States champion Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens.

* WWE Raw Women’s champion Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte.

* Triple H vs. Seth Rollins (expected but not officially announced)

* AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon.

* John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. Maryse & The Miz.

* WWE Raw Tag Team champions Gallows & Anderson vs. Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass

* WWE Smackdown Women’s champion Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella vs. Natalya

* WWE Cruiserweight champion Neville vs. Austin Aries.

* The fourth annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal – Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Curt Hawkins announced as competing.