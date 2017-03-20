* 9 AM – WWE Performance Center All Access at WWE Performance Center. WWE.com for info

* 4 PM – Wrestlecon Kickoff Party at Orlando Wyndham Hotel – Sting, Ric Flair and Jim Ross Q&A hosted by Matt Striker

* 6 PM – Wrestlemania AXXESS at Orlando County Convention Center

* 6:30 PM – MLW WaleMania 3 at Tier Nightclub

* 8 PM – Evolve 80 at Orlando Events Center (AIRING ON FLOSLAM):

* EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. ACH

* EVOLVE Tag Team champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. Michael Elgin & Donovan Dijak

* Drew Galloway vs. Matt Riddle

* Ricochet vs. Keith Lee

* Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway vs. Chris Dickinson

* Jaka vs. Jason Kincaid

* Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Austin Theory.

* 8:30 PM – Wrestle Pro at the Orlando Wyndham Hotel:

* GFW Nex*Gen champ Cody Rhodes vs. Brian Cage

* The BWO vs. Kevin Matthews & Pat Buck & Mario Bokara

* Joey Ryan vs. Brandi Rhodes

* WrestlePro Tag Team champs The Heavenly Bodies vs. Da Hit Squad

* Tommy Dreamer vs. Chris Payne

* Fallah Bah vs. Jeff Cobb

* 9 PM – Orlando City Wrestling at Gilt Nightclub: Appearing are Matt Sydal, EC3, Moose, Brian Cage, Papadon, Jon Cruz, Shannon Moore, Su Yung, Taya Valkrie, Angel Rose, Santana Garrett, Dulce Garcia and more appearing. For tickets, visit www.OrlandoCityWrestling.com.

* 11 PM – Joey Janela’s Spring Break presented by Gamechanger Wrestling at Orlando Events Center (AIRING ON FLOSLAM):

* Janela’s Dream Match: Joey Janela vs Marty Jannetty

* MMA SuperFight: Matt Riddle vs Dan “The Beast” Severn

* Years in the Making: “The Bulldozer” Matt Tremont vs “The War King” Eddie Kingston

* Intergender Tag Match: Andy Williams (From “Everytime I Die”) and “The Bad Girl” Penelope Ford vs. TNA’s Braxton Sutter and Allie

* Joey booked a bunch of extra guys without asking for permission. Now we have a ClusterF*** with Jon Silver, Glacier, Darby Allin, The Invisible Man and more

* Also appearing: Earl Hebner, Dink the Clown and many more