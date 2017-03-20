wrestling / News
Updated Schedule of WrestleMania Week Events (March 30)
* 9 AM – WWE Performance Center All Access at WWE Performance Center. WWE.com for info
* 4 PM – Wrestlecon Kickoff Party at Orlando Wyndham Hotel – Sting, Ric Flair and Jim Ross Q&A hosted by Matt Striker
* 6 PM – Wrestlemania AXXESS at Orlando County Convention Center
* 6:30 PM – MLW WaleMania 3 at Tier Nightclub
* 8 PM – Evolve 80 at Orlando Events Center (AIRING ON FLOSLAM):
* EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. ACH
* EVOLVE Tag Team champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. Michael Elgin & Donovan Dijak
* Drew Galloway vs. Matt Riddle
* Ricochet vs. Keith Lee
* Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway vs. Chris Dickinson
* Jaka vs. Jason Kincaid
* Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Austin Theory.
* 8:30 PM – Wrestle Pro at the Orlando Wyndham Hotel:
* GFW Nex*Gen champ Cody Rhodes vs. Brian Cage
* The BWO vs. Kevin Matthews & Pat Buck & Mario Bokara
* Joey Ryan vs. Brandi Rhodes
* WrestlePro Tag Team champs The Heavenly Bodies vs. Da Hit Squad
* Tommy Dreamer vs. Chris Payne
* Fallah Bah vs. Jeff Cobb
* 9 PM – Orlando City Wrestling at Gilt Nightclub: Appearing are Matt Sydal, EC3, Moose, Brian Cage, Papadon, Jon Cruz, Shannon Moore, Su Yung, Taya Valkrie, Angel Rose, Santana Garrett, Dulce Garcia and more appearing. For tickets, visit www.OrlandoCityWrestling.com.
* 11 PM – Joey Janela’s Spring Break presented by Gamechanger Wrestling at Orlando Events Center (AIRING ON FLOSLAM):
* Janela’s Dream Match: Joey Janela vs Marty Jannetty
* MMA SuperFight: Matt Riddle vs Dan “The Beast” Severn
* Years in the Making: “The Bulldozer” Matt Tremont vs “The War King” Eddie Kingston
* Intergender Tag Match: Andy Williams (From “Everytime I Die”) and “The Bad Girl” Penelope Ford vs. TNA’s Braxton Sutter and Allie
* Joey booked a bunch of extra guys without asking for permission. Now we have a ClusterF*** with Jon Silver, Glacier, Darby Allin, The Invisible Man and more
* Also appearing: Earl Hebner, Dink the Clown and many more