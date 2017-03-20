– Here is the updated schedule of WrestleMania week events on March 31st. The list comes from Pwinsider…

* 9 AM – Wrestlecon Session One at Hyatt Regency

* 12 PM – PROGRESS Wrestling at Orlando Events Center. Scheduled to appear (Airing on WWNLive.com):

* PROGRESS champion Pete Dunne

* PROGRESS Tag Team Champions Trent Seven & Tyler Bate

* PROGRESS Atlas Champion Matt Riddle

* EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr.

* Mark Andrews

* Shane Strickland

* Sami Callihan

* 4 PM – Revolution Pro at Wrestlecon, Wyndham Orlando:

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Pentagon OM.

* Ricochet vs. Marty Scurll.

* Jay White vs. Sami Callihan.

* Rey Fenix vs. Will Ospreay.

* Unbreakable Fn’ Machines vs. Shane Strickland & Ryan Smile.

* Jeff Cobb vs. Martin Stone.

* 4 PM – Evolve 81 at Orlando Events Center (Airing on FloSlam):

* EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Michael Elgin

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. Matt Riddle

* Keith Lee vs. Donovan Dijak

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams, Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Jason Kincaid, Sammy Guevara & Austin Theory

* Drew Galloway vs. Lio Rush

* Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway vs. ACH

* Also appearing are Ethan Page & The Gatekeepers and more.

* 5 PM – AXXESS at Orange County Convention Center:

* 7 PM – SPTV Wrestling at Gilt Nightclub:

* Announced: Rey Mysterio, John Morrison, Brian Cage, Jessica Havoc Vs Taya, Mascarita Dorada vs. Demus and more.

* 7:30 PM – The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at the Amway Center (Airing on The WWE Network):

* Kurt Angle, inducted by John Cena.

* Rick Rude, inducted by Ricky Steamboat.

* The Rock N’ Roll Express, inducted by Jim Cornette

* Beth Phoenix.

* Teddy Long, inducted by The APA.

* Diamond Dallas Page.

* Warrior Award: Eric LeGrand, inducted by Dana Warrior.

* There will also be new “Legacy” inductees.

* 8 PM – CHIKARA at Orlando Events Center

* 8:30 PM – Wrestlecon Supershow at Wyndham Orlando:

* Matt and Jeff Hardy vs. Fenix & Pentagon OM

* Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Cobb

* 10 Man Tag: Team Will Ospreay vs. Team Ricochet

* Johnny Mundo vs. Brian Cage: TLC Match

* 20 Person Wrestlecon Rumble

* Announced as appearing are 2 Cold Scorpio, Trevor Lee, Mascarita Dorada (fka El Torito), Shannon Moore, Shane Strickland, Caleb Konley, ACH, Jack Evans, Angelico, Sami Callihan, Vampiro and Drew Galloway