Updated Schedule of WrestleMania Week Events (March 31)
– Here is the updated schedule of WrestleMania week events on March 31st. The list comes from Pwinsider…
* 9 AM – Wrestlecon Session One at Hyatt Regency
* 12 PM – PROGRESS Wrestling at Orlando Events Center. Scheduled to appear (Airing on WWNLive.com):
* PROGRESS champion Pete Dunne
* PROGRESS Tag Team Champions Trent Seven & Tyler Bate
* PROGRESS Atlas Champion Matt Riddle
* EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr.
* Mark Andrews
* Shane Strickland
* Sami Callihan
* 4 PM – Revolution Pro at Wrestlecon, Wyndham Orlando:
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Pentagon OM.
* Ricochet vs. Marty Scurll.
* Jay White vs. Sami Callihan.
* Rey Fenix vs. Will Ospreay.
* Unbreakable Fn’ Machines vs. Shane Strickland & Ryan Smile.
* Jeff Cobb vs. Martin Stone.
* 4 PM – Evolve 81 at Orlando Events Center (Airing on FloSlam):
* EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Michael Elgin
* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. Matt Riddle
* Keith Lee vs. Donovan Dijak
* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams, Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Jason Kincaid, Sammy Guevara & Austin Theory
* Drew Galloway vs. Lio Rush
* Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway vs. ACH
* Also appearing are Ethan Page & The Gatekeepers and more.
* 5 PM – AXXESS at Orange County Convention Center:
* 7 PM – SPTV Wrestling at Gilt Nightclub:
* Announced: Rey Mysterio, John Morrison, Brian Cage, Jessica Havoc Vs Taya, Mascarita Dorada vs. Demus and more.
* 7:30 PM – The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at the Amway Center (Airing on The WWE Network):
* Kurt Angle, inducted by John Cena.
* Rick Rude, inducted by Ricky Steamboat.
* The Rock N’ Roll Express, inducted by Jim Cornette
* Beth Phoenix.
* Teddy Long, inducted by The APA.
* Diamond Dallas Page.
* Warrior Award: Eric LeGrand, inducted by Dana Warrior.
* There will also be new “Legacy” inductees.
* 8 PM – CHIKARA at Orlando Events Center
* 8:30 PM – Wrestlecon Supershow at Wyndham Orlando:
* Matt and Jeff Hardy vs. Fenix & Pentagon OM
* Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Cobb
* 10 Man Tag: Team Will Ospreay vs. Team Ricochet
* Johnny Mundo vs. Brian Cage: TLC Match
* 20 Person Wrestlecon Rumble
* Announced as appearing are 2 Cold Scorpio, Trevor Lee, Mascarita Dorada (fka El Torito), Shannon Moore, Shane Strickland, Caleb Konley, ACH, Jack Evans, Angelico, Sami Callihan, Vampiro and Drew Galloway