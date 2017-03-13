wrestling / News

Updated SHIMMER 91 Card

March 13, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here is the updated card for the April 1st (noon ET) SHIMMER 91 iPPV, which will be available through WWNLive

* SHIMMER champion Mercedes Martinez defends against Candice LeRae
* SHIMMER Tag Team champions Vanessa Kraven & Tessa Blanchard defends against Mia Yim & Kay Lee Ray

– Also scheduled to appear are:
* Cherry Bomb
* Jessicka Havok
* Dulce Garcia (fka Sexy Star)
* Leva Bates
* Shayna Baszler with Nicole Savoy
* Santana Garrett
* Kellyanne
* Veda Scott
* Britt Baker
* Samantha Heights
* Nevaeh

Larry Csonka
