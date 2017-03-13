– Here is the updated card for the April 1st (noon ET) SHIMMER 91 iPPV, which will be available through WWNLive…

* SHIMMER champion Mercedes Martinez defends against Candice LeRae

* SHIMMER Tag Team champions Vanessa Kraven & Tessa Blanchard defends against Mia Yim & Kay Lee Ray

– Also scheduled to appear are:

* Cherry Bomb

* Jessicka Havok

* Dulce Garcia (fka Sexy Star)

* Leva Bates

* Shayna Baszler with Nicole Savoy

* Santana Garrett

* Kellyanne

* Veda Scott

* Britt Baker

* Samantha Heights

* Nevaeh