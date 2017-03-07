– The following talent are confirmed to appear at the March 31st PROGRESS event over WrestleMania weekend…

* PROGRESS World Champion Pete Dunne

* PROGRESS Tag Team Champions Trent Seven & Tyler Bate

* PROGRESS Atlas Champion Matt Riddle

* EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr.

* Mark Andrews

* Shane Strickland

* Sami Callihan

– The following is official for the April 1st SHIMMER 91 event over WrestleMania weekend …

* SHIMMER Championship Match: Champion Mercedes Martinez with Nicole Savoy defend vs. Candice LeRae

* SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Vanessa Kraven & Tessa Blanchard defend vs. Mia Yim & Kay Lee Ray

Also announced thus far:

* Cherry Bomb

* Jessicka Havok

* Dulce Garcia

* Leva Bates

* Shayna Baszler with Nicole Savoy

* Santana Garrett

* Kellyanne

* Veda Scott

* Britt Baker

* Plus more to be added!!!

These shows will be available through WWNLive.com on live iPPV.