Updated Talent Listings For PROGRESS & SHIMMER’s WrestleMania Weekend Shows

March 7, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– The following talent are confirmed to appear at the March 31st PROGRESS event over WrestleMania weekend…
* PROGRESS World Champion Pete Dunne
* PROGRESS Tag Team Champions Trent Seven & Tyler Bate
* PROGRESS Atlas Champion Matt Riddle
* EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr.
* Mark Andrews
* Shane Strickland
* Sami Callihan

– The following is official for the April 1st SHIMMER 91 event over WrestleMania weekend …

* SHIMMER Championship Match: Champion Mercedes Martinez with Nicole Savoy defend vs. Candice LeRae

* SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Vanessa Kraven & Tessa Blanchard defend vs. Mia Yim & Kay Lee Ray

Also announced thus far:
* Cherry Bomb
* Jessicka Havok
* Dulce Garcia
* Leva Bates
* Shayna Baszler with Nicole Savoy
* Santana Garrett
* Kellyanne
* Veda Scott
* Britt Baker
* Plus more to be added!!!

These shows will be available through WWNLive.com on live iPPV.

