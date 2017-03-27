wrestling / News
Updated WrestleCon Show Lineups For This Weekend: WrestlePro, Rev Pro, Pro Wrestling Revolver, More
– According to Pwinsider.com, here are the announced lineups for the live events taking place over Wrestlemania weekend at the Hyatt Regency under the Wrestlecon umbrella…
Thursday 3/30 WrestlePro at 8:30 PM:
* GFW Nex*Gen champ Cody Rhodes vs. Brian Cage.
* The BWO vs. Kevin Matthews & Pat Buck & Mario Bokara
* Joey Ryan vs. Brandi Rhodes.
* WrestlePro Tag Team champs The Heavenly Bodies vs. Da Hit Squad.
* Tommy Dreamer vs. Chris Payne.
* Fallah Bah vs. Jeff Cobb.
Friday 3/31 Revolution Pro at 4:00 PM:
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Pentagon OM.
* Ricochet vs. Marty Scurll.
* Jay White vs. Sami Callihan.
* Rey Fenix vs. Will Ospreay.
* Unbreakable Fn’ Machines vs. Shane Strickland & Ryan Smile.
* Jeff Cobb vs. Martin Stone.
Friday Wrestlecon Supershow at 8:30 PM:
* Matt and Jeff Hardy vs. Fenix & Pentagon OM
* Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Cobb.
* 10 Man Tag: Team Will Ospreay vs. Team Ricochet.
* Johnny Mundo vs. Brian Cage: TLC Match.
* 20 Person Wrestlecon Rumble
* Announced as appearing are 2 Cold Scorpio, Trevor Lee, Mascarita Dorada (fka El Torito), Shannon Moore, Shane Strickland, Caleb Konley, ACH, Jack Evans, Angelico, Sami Callihan, Vampiro and Drew Galloway
Saturday 4/1 Pro Wrestling Revolver at 12 PM:
* Ricochet vs. Shane Strickland.
* Brian Cage & Sami Callihan vs. Rey Fenix & Pentagon OM.
* David Starr vs. Jeff Cobb.
* Dake & Jake Crist vs. Jack Evans & Angelico.
* Jake Manning vs. Su Yung.
* Michael Elgin vs. ACH vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Palmer.
* AR Fox Open Invite Ladder Match: Lio Rush vs. Matt Cross vs. Trevor Lee vs. Serpentico vs. AR Fox vs. more.
* Free pancake breakfast for all attendees.
Saturday 4/1 Wrestlecon Women’s Supershow at 4:00 PM:
* Su Yung vs. Taya Valkyrie.
* Gabi & Santana Garrett vs. Chelsea Green & Taeler Hendrix.
* Jazz vs. Kennadi Brink.
* Jessicka Havok vs. Kellyanne
* Indi Hartwell vs. Thunder Rosa
* Angel Rose vs. Solo Darling vs. Samantha Heights vs. Renee Michelle
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hudson Envy
* Also appearing are Tessa Blanchard, Allie (Cherry Bomb), Neveah, Leva Bates, Jade, Rachael Ellering, Renee Michelle.
Saturday 4/1 CZW Best of The Best 16 at 8:30 PM:
* CZW champion Joe Gacy vs. Brian Cage.
* Matt Tremont vs. Penta OM.
* BOTB First Round: AR FOX vs. Jason Cade vs. Ricochet vs. David Starr
* BOTB First Round:Dave Crist vs. Sami Callihan vs. Rey Fenix vs. Jake Crist.
* BOTB First Round:Scorpio Sky vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Anthony Henry vs. Michael Elgin.
* BOTB First Round:Shane Strickland vs. Lio Rush vs. Joey Janela vs. Dezmond Xavier.
* Ethan Case vs. Rickey Shane Page vs. Alexander James.