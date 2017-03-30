According to betwrestling.com, here are the updated betting odds for WrestleMania 33. The site notes that there are already some really heavy favorites like Brock Lesnar being strongly favored to finally defeat Goldberg. At -2750, this is an early line that looks like smart money odds. Also strongly favored are Baron Corbin to beat IC Champ Dean Ambrose and the team of John Cena and Nikki Bella to win against The Miz and Maryse. Bayley is favored to retain her RAW Women’s Chamionship in the Fatal Fourway and as for the Smackdown Women’s Championship the returning Naomi has the best odds to win over the entire division including reigning SD! Women’s Champ Alexa Bliss. Randy Orton is slightly favored to beat WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, Enzo and Cass have the best odds of winning the Raw Tag Championships in the Triple Threat. For the IC Title Kevin Owens is significantly favored to defeat Chris Jericho in a well built feud. Roman Reigns has odds on beating the Undertaker, Seth Rollins is the favorite in the Non-Sanctioned bout with Triple H and AJ Styles is favored to beat Shane McMahon. Odds for the pre-show matches see Austin Aries defeating Cruiserweight Champion Neville and Braun Strowman with odds to win against all 29 other opponents in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

* WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) +1250 vs Brock Lesnar -2750

* WWE Championship: Bray Wyatt (c) +160 vs Randy Orton -210

* RAW Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) -390 vs Sasha Banks +500 vs Charlotte Flair +675 vs Nia Jaxx +1800

* Smackdown Women’s Championship : Alexa Bliss (c) +850 vs Naomi +100 vs Carmella +175 vs Becky Lynch +900 vs Mickie James +1100 vs Natalya +1700

* United States Championship: Chris Jericho (c) +450 vs Kevin Owens -750

* Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose +650 vs Baron Corbin -1350

* RAW Tag Team Championship: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson +225 vs Enzo Amore and Big Cass -245 vs Sheamus and Cesaro +1150

* Roman Reigns -420 vs Undertaker +300

* Mixed Tag Team Match: John Cena and Nikki Bella -1200 vs The Miz and Maryse +600

* Non-Sanctioned Match: Seth Rollins -565 vs Triple H +375

* AJ Styles -975 vs Shane McMahon +525

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) -390 vs Austin Aries +270

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Braun Strowman -460 vs Field +320