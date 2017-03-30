– The latest betting odds for WrestleMania 33 have been released courtesy of Bovada, which you can see below. The current betting odds (which, of course, don’t include the “smart money”) show several title changes favored including both main event championships, the Smackdown Women’s Championship, the Ra Tag Team Championships, the Intercontinental Championship and the Cruiserweight Championship.

Also currently favored in the odds are Roman Reigns as a 2/11 favorite against the Undertaker, Seth Rollins as a 1/6 favorite over Triple H and AJ Styles as a 1/10 favorite over Shane McMahon. WrestleMania 33 takes place this Sunday and airs live on the WWE Network.

WWE Championship:

Randy Orton: -260 (5/13)

Bray Wyatt: +175 (7/4)

WWE Universal Championship:

Brock Lesnar: -3000 (1/30)

Goldberg: +900 (9/1)

Raw Women’s Title Elimination Match:

Bayley: 4/15

Sasha Banks: 9/2

Charlotte Flair: 11/2

Nia Jax: 14/1

SmackDown Women’s Title (Kickoff Show):

Carmella: 11/10

Naomi: 11/10

Alexa Bliss: 9/1

Becky Lynch: 19/2

Mickie James: 10/1

Natalya: 15/1

WWE United States Championship:

Kevin Owens: -800 (1/8)

Chris Jericho: +425 (17/4)

WWE Intercontinental Championship:

Baron Corbin: -1400 (1/14)

Dean Ambrose: +700 (7/1)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship:

Austin Aries: +250 (5/2)

Neville: -400 (1/4)

RAW Tag Team Titles:

Enzo Amore & Big Cass: -250 (2/5)

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson: +200 (2/1)

Sheamus & Cesaro: +900 (9/1)

Seth Rollins vs Triple H:

Seth Rollins: -600 (1/6)

Triple H: +350 (7/2)

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles:

Shane McMahon: +550 (11/2)

AJ Styles: -1000 (1/10)

The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns:

The Undertaker: +325 (13/4)

Roman Reigns: -550 (2/11)

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs The Miz & Maryse:

John Cena & Nikki Bella: -1200 (1/12)

The Miz & Maryse: +600 (6/1)

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff Show):

Braun Strowman: -450 (2/9)

Field: +275 (11/4)