As of today, here are the current betting odds for WrestleMania 33, according to betwrestling.com…

WWE Champion by End of Wrestlemania 33

Randy Orton 3/10

Bray Wyatt 13/8

Luke Harper 6/1

John Cena 7/1

AJ Styles 10/1

Baron Corbin 16/1

Dean Ambrose 22/1

The Miz 25/1

Dolph Ziggler 50/1

WWE Universal Champion by End of Wrestlemania 33

Brock Lesnar 1/10

Goldberg 6/4

Randy Orton 4/1

Kevin Owens 9/2

Chris Jericho 6/1

Finn Balor 6/1

Roman Reigns 7/1

Braun Strowman 10/1

Triple H 14/1

Seth Rollins 14/1

Undertaker 25/1

Sami Zayn 25/1

Cesaro 33/1

Rusev 40/1

The Rock 50/1

Kofi Kingston 50/1

Sheamus 66/1

Big Cass 66/1

Big Show 80/1

WWE United States Champion by End of Show

Kevin Owens 1/2

Chris Jericho 1/1(evens)

Sami Zayn 4/1

Samoa Joe 5/1

Finn Balor 14/1

Roman Reigns 14/1

Seth Rollins 16/1

Braun Strowman 16/1

Rusev 33/1

Hulk Hogan 100/1

WWE Intercontinental Champion by End of Show

Baron Corbin 7/4

Dean Ambrose 10/11

Dolph Ziggler 4/1

The Miz 4/1

Apollo Crews 5/1

AJ Styles 7/1

John Cena 10/1

Chad Gable 16/1

Luke Harper 16/1

Jason Jordan 16/1

Mojo Rawley 20/1

Kalisto 20/1

WWE Raw Women’s Champion by End of Show

Bayley 1/2

Charlotte 10/11

Nia Jax 7/2

Sasha Banks 7/2

Paige 10/1

Emma 12/1

Dana Brooke 16/1

Alicia Fox 20/1

Summer Rae 33/1

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion by End of Show

Naomi 4/7

Becky Lynch 5/4

Alexa Bliss 2/1

Mickie James 9/2

Carmella 7/1

Natalya 8/1

Eva Marie 10/1

Nikki Bella 12/1

Tamina 20/1

Maryse 20/1

Number of Titles to Change Hands at Wrestlemania 33

0-1 Title Changes 16/1

2-3 Title Changes 5/2

4-5 Title Changes 6/4

6-7 Title Changes 1/1(evens)

8-9 Title Changes 10/1

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Braun Strowman 5/6

Big Cass 7/2

Samoa Joe 7/2

Kurt Angle 6/1

Seth Rollins 6/1

Sami Zayn 6/1

Dolph Ziggler 8/1

Baron Corbin 8/1

Rusev 10/1

Cesaro 12/1

Bobby Roode 12/1

Kane 12/1

Mark Henry 14/1

AJ Styles 14/1

Apollo Crews 16/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 16/1

Karl Anderson 16/1

Big E 16/1

Finn Balor 16/1

The Miz 16/1

Austin Aries 18/1

Heath Slater 18/1

Roman Reigns 18/1

Hideo Itami 20/1

The Rock 20/1

Big Show 20/1

Kalisto 20/1

Luke Harper 20/1

John Cena 20/1

Kofi Kingston 20/1

Sheamus 20/1

Luke Gallows 20/1

Dean Ambrose 25/1

Tye Dillenger 25/1

Kevin Owens 25/1

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin 25/1

Randy Orton 25/1

Shawn Michaels 25/1

Chris Jericho 33/1

Hulk Hogan 33/1

Xavier Woods 33/1

Conor McGregor 33/1

Zack Ryder 33/1

Charlotte 50/1

Neville 50/1

Tyler Breeze 50/1

Bo Dallas 50/1

Triple H 50/1

Jimmy Uso 50/1

Titus O’Neil 50/1

Jey Uso 50/1

Jack Swagger 50/1

Ronda Rousey 50/1

R-Truth 66/1

The Undertaker 66/1

Darren Young 66/1

Goldust 66/1

Curtis Axel 66/1

Brock Lesnar 66/1

CM Punk 100/1

Batista 100/1

Note: The European fractional odds can be explained as follows. A wager of the number on the right of the forward slash would win the number on the left. For example Brock Lesnar is favored at 1/10 to be Universal Champion, so a $10 bet would win only $1 because it’s not as risky as betting on Big Show to be champion at odds of 80/1. There a $1 bet could win $80 because the possibility is very unlikely.