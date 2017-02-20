wrestling / News
Updated WrestleMania 33 Betting Odds
As of today, here are the current betting odds for WrestleMania 33, according to betwrestling.com…
WWE Champion by End of Wrestlemania 33
Randy Orton 3/10
Bray Wyatt 13/8
Luke Harper 6/1
John Cena 7/1
AJ Styles 10/1
Baron Corbin 16/1
Dean Ambrose 22/1
The Miz 25/1
Dolph Ziggler 50/1
WWE Universal Champion by End of Wrestlemania 33
Brock Lesnar 1/10
Goldberg 6/4
Randy Orton 4/1
Kevin Owens 9/2
Chris Jericho 6/1
Finn Balor 6/1
Roman Reigns 7/1
Braun Strowman 10/1
Triple H 14/1
Seth Rollins 14/1
Undertaker 25/1
Sami Zayn 25/1
Cesaro 33/1
Rusev 40/1
The Rock 50/1
Kofi Kingston 50/1
Sheamus 66/1
Big Cass 66/1
Big Show 80/1
WWE United States Champion by End of Show
Kevin Owens 1/2
Chris Jericho 1/1(evens)
Sami Zayn 4/1
Samoa Joe 5/1
Finn Balor 14/1
Roman Reigns 14/1
Seth Rollins 16/1
Braun Strowman 16/1
Rusev 33/1
Hulk Hogan 100/1
WWE Intercontinental Champion by End of Show
Baron Corbin 7/4
Dean Ambrose 10/11
Dolph Ziggler 4/1
The Miz 4/1
Apollo Crews 5/1
AJ Styles 7/1
John Cena 10/1
Chad Gable 16/1
Luke Harper 16/1
Jason Jordan 16/1
Mojo Rawley 20/1
Kalisto 20/1
WWE Raw Women’s Champion by End of Show
Bayley 1/2
Charlotte 10/11
Nia Jax 7/2
Sasha Banks 7/2
Paige 10/1
Emma 12/1
Dana Brooke 16/1
Alicia Fox 20/1
Summer Rae 33/1
WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion by End of Show
Naomi 4/7
Becky Lynch 5/4
Alexa Bliss 2/1
Mickie James 9/2
Carmella 7/1
Natalya 8/1
Eva Marie 10/1
Nikki Bella 12/1
Tamina 20/1
Maryse 20/1
Number of Titles to Change Hands at Wrestlemania 33
0-1 Title Changes 16/1
2-3 Title Changes 5/2
4-5 Title Changes 6/4
6-7 Title Changes 1/1(evens)
8-9 Title Changes 10/1
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Braun Strowman 5/6
Big Cass 7/2
Samoa Joe 7/2
Kurt Angle 6/1
Seth Rollins 6/1
Sami Zayn 6/1
Dolph Ziggler 8/1
Baron Corbin 8/1
Rusev 10/1
Cesaro 12/1
Bobby Roode 12/1
Kane 12/1
Mark Henry 14/1
AJ Styles 14/1
Apollo Crews 16/1
Shinsuke Nakamura 16/1
Karl Anderson 16/1
Big E 16/1
Finn Balor 16/1
The Miz 16/1
Austin Aries 18/1
Heath Slater 18/1
Roman Reigns 18/1
Hideo Itami 20/1
The Rock 20/1
Big Show 20/1
Kalisto 20/1
Luke Harper 20/1
John Cena 20/1
Kofi Kingston 20/1
Sheamus 20/1
Luke Gallows 20/1
Dean Ambrose 25/1
Tye Dillenger 25/1
Kevin Owens 25/1
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin 25/1
Randy Orton 25/1
Shawn Michaels 25/1
Chris Jericho 33/1
Hulk Hogan 33/1
Xavier Woods 33/1
Conor McGregor 33/1
Zack Ryder 33/1
Charlotte 50/1
Neville 50/1
Tyler Breeze 50/1
Bo Dallas 50/1
Triple H 50/1
Jimmy Uso 50/1
Titus O’Neil 50/1
Jey Uso 50/1
Jack Swagger 50/1
Ronda Rousey 50/1
R-Truth 66/1
The Undertaker 66/1
Darren Young 66/1
Goldust 66/1
Curtis Axel 66/1
Brock Lesnar 66/1
CM Punk 100/1
Batista 100/1
Note: The European fractional odds can be explained as follows. A wager of the number on the right of the forward slash would win the number on the left. For example Brock Lesnar is favored at 1/10 to be Universal Champion, so a $10 bet would win only $1 because it’s not as risky as betting on Big Show to be champion at odds of 80/1. There a $1 bet could win $80 because the possibility is very unlikely.