– Following last night’s edition of WWE Raw, here is the updated card for WrestleMania 33…

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Champion Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Championship Match: Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

* WWE United States Championship Match: Champion Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Champion Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass and Sheamus & Cesaro

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Champion Alexa Bliss vs. The Smackdown Women’s Roster

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Champion Neville vs. the winner of tonight’s five-way match between TJ Perkins, Akira Tozawa, Austin Aries, Brian Kendrick and Tony Nese

* Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

* The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Confirmed entrants are: Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show)