– Following last night’s edition of WWE Raw, here is the updated card for WrestleMania 33…

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Championship Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

* WWE United States Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass and Sheamus & Cesaro

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss vs. The Smackdown Women’s Roster

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville vs. Austin Aries

* Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

* John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

* Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, More TBA