Updated WrestleMania 33 Card
– Following last night’s edition of WWE Raw, here is the updated card for WrestleMania 33…
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar
* WWE Championship Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
* WWE United States Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass and Sheamus & Cesaro
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss vs. The Smackdown Women’s Roster
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville vs. Austin Aries
* Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns
* John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse
* Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, More TBA