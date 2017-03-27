Hosts: New Day

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Championship Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

* WWE United States Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin

* Raw Women’s Championship Elimination Match: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass and Sheamus & Cesaro

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss vs. The Smackdown Women’s Roster

* Non-Sanctioned Match: Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

* Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

* John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

* Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, R-Truth, Primo, Epico, Curtis Axel, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Braun Strowman and others TBA

* Kickoff Show WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville vs. Austin Aries