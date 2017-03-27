wrestling / News
Updated WrestleMania 33 Card
Hosts: New Day
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar
* WWE Championship Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
* WWE United States Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin
* Raw Women’s Championship Elimination Match: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass and Sheamus & Cesaro
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss vs. The Smackdown Women’s Roster
* Non-Sanctioned Match: Triple H vs. Seth Rollins
* Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns
* John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse
* Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, R-Truth, Primo, Epico, Curtis Axel, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Braun Strowman and others TBA
* Kickoff Show WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville vs. Austin Aries