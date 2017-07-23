Bet Wrestling has provided new betting odds with changes in the top matches. It should be noted that the smart money doesn’t appear to have come in yet. Both Randy Orton and Kevin Owens are now slight favorites to win their title matches with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and US Champion AJ Styles, respectively.

WWE Championship – Punjabi Prison Match: Jinder Mahal (+185) vs. Randy Orton (-265)

WWE United States Championship: AJ Styles (+140) vs. Kevin Owens (-180)

Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (-530) vs. The New Day (+350)

Flag Match: John Cena (-1200) vs. Rusev (+600)

Fatal 5-Way For Smackdown Women’s Title Shot At Summerslam: Charlotte (-185) vs. Natalya (+165) vs. Becky Lynch (+3000) vs. Lana (+4000) vs. Tamina (+5500)

Shinsuke Nakamura (+150) vs. Baron Corbin (-190)

Aiden English (+600) vs. Tye Dillinger (-1200)

Sami Zayn (+395) vs. Mike Kanellis (-595)