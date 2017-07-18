wrestling / News
Updated WWE Battleground Card
* Punjabi Prison WWE Championship Match: Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. The Usos
* WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens
* Flag Match: Rusev vs. John Cena
* Fatal 5 Way Elimination #1 Contender’s Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin
* Kickoff Pre-show: Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger