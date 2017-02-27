wrestling / News
Updated WWE Fastlane Card
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens
* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Jack Gallagher vs. Neville
* RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
* Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns
* Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe
* Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
* Kickoff Match: Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann