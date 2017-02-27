wrestling / News
Updated WWE Fastlane Card
February 27, 2017
– Here is the updated card for Sunday’s WWE Fastlane PPV. 411 will have live coverage on the show on Sunday night…
* Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
* WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Champion Neville vs. Jack Gallagher
* WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match: Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass
* WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Champion Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair
* WWE Universal Title Match: Champion Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg