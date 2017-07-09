– The latest betting odds are in for today’s WWE Great Balls of Fire courtesy of 5 Dimes. The betting odds in one of the main event matches have shifted, namely the Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt bout. Where Rollins was a favorite coming into the weekend, Wyatt is now favored at -1350 while Rollins is at +650.

You can see the full odds below. The “smart money” does not appear to be in yet, as the odds generally spike to much higher levels once that money comes in:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) (-2000) vs. Samoa Joe (+1000)

* Ambulance Match: Roman Reigns (+650) vs. Braun Strowman (-1350)

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) (-1050) vs. Sasha Banks (+550)

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (c) (-1500) vs. Dean Ambrose (+700)

* 20 Minute Iron Man WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Cesaro and Sheamus (c) (-1425) vs. The Hardys (+675)

* Seth Rollins (+650) vs. Bray Wyatt (-1350)

* Big Cass (-1580) vs. Enzo (+750)

* Kickoff WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa (No Odds)