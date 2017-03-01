wrestling / News
Updated WWE Madison Square Garden Card
March 1, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has added Shane McMahon and AJ Styles to the March 13th show in Madison Square Garden. The updated card for the show is below:
* WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin vs. Luke Harper
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: American Alpha vs. The Usos
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss. Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella (with James Ellsworth) vs. Nikki Bella, Tamina, Becky Lynch & Asuka
* Randy Orton vs. TBD
* Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews
* Rhyno & Kalisto & Heath Slater vs. Curt Hawkins & Breezango
* Special appearance Shane McMahon