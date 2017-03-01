– WWE has added Shane McMahon and AJ Styles to the March 13th show in Madison Square Garden. The updated card for the show is below:

* WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin vs. Luke Harper

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: American Alpha vs. The Usos

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss. Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella (with James Ellsworth) vs. Nikki Bella, Tamina, Becky Lynch & Asuka

* Randy Orton vs. TBD

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews

* Rhyno & Kalisto & Heath Slater vs. Curt Hawkins & Breezango

* Special appearance Shane McMahon