– Here are the new additions to the WWE Network for next week (per PWInsider):

* Monday: New episode of WWE Ride Along after Raw featuring Big Show and Kurt Angle, plus Sheamus and Cesaro.

* Wednesday: New episode of NXT, with the following advertised:

Hideo Itami & Kassius Ohno vs. Sanity (Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain)

NXT Championship Match: Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Roode

* Friday: nWo-related content all day, including:

May 27th, 1996 episode of WCW Nitro (Scott Hall appears)

Table For 3 with Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman

1997 nWo Souled Out

Wrestlemania Rewind: Hulk Hogan versus The Rock from Wrestlemania 18

Clash of the Champions XXXIII from August 16, 1996 (Hollywood Hogan versus Ric Flair)

nWo: The Revolution documentary

* Saturday: New episode of This Week in WWE”.