wrestling / News
Updated WWE Network Schedule For Next Week: Ride Along, nWo Friday, More
– Here are the new additions to the WWE Network for next week (per PWInsider):
* Monday: New episode of WWE Ride Along after Raw featuring Big Show and Kurt Angle, plus Sheamus and Cesaro.
* Wednesday: New episode of NXT, with the following advertised:
Hideo Itami & Kassius Ohno vs. Sanity (Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain)
NXT Championship Match: Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Roode
* Friday: nWo-related content all day, including:
May 27th, 1996 episode of WCW Nitro (Scott Hall appears)
Table For 3 with Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman
1997 nWo Souled Out
Wrestlemania Rewind: Hulk Hogan versus The Rock from Wrestlemania 18
Clash of the Champions XXXIII from August 16, 1996 (Hollywood Hogan versus Ric Flair)
nWo: The Revolution documentary
* Saturday: New episode of This Week in WWE”.