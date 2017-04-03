WWE Chief Strategy & Financial Officer George Barrios announced today on a special post-WrestleMania 33 conference call that the WWE Network has hit 1.949 million subscribers, with 1.661 million of that being paid subscribers. The subscribers break down as 1.452 million domestic (with 1.257 million paying) and 497,000 international (with 424,000 paying).

This marks an increase from the 1.5 million paid subscribers that WWE reported during their earnings report on January 31st. Barrios said subscribers are up 11% domestically compared to the same quarter in 2016.