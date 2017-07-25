– WWE announced the following card for their September 13th live event in Christchurch, New Zealand at Christchurch’s Horncastle Arena…

* Street Fight: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Winner of the night’s Battle Royal vs. The Miz w/ Maryse

* RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Rhyno and Heath Slater vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

* RAW Women’s Championship Six Pack Challenge: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma

* Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

* Big Show vs. Big Cass

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

* Battle Royal – Winner faces Intercontinental Champion The Miz: Samoa Joe vs. Jason Jordan vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Apollo Crews vs. Titus O’Neil vs. R-Truth vs. Enzo Amore vs. Goldust vs. Bo Dallas vs. Curtis Axel vs. Elias Samson