wrestling / News
Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card
January 10, 2017 | Posted by
* WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. AJ Styles
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Chris Jericho suspended above the ring)
* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Charlotte
* Cruiserwight Title Match: Neville vs. Rich Swann
* 30-Man Royal Rumble Match: Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, The Undertaker, Baron Corbin, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Eighteen More TBA