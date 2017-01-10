* WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Chris Jericho suspended above the ring)

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Charlotte

* Cruiserwight Title Match: Neville vs. Rich Swann

* 30-Man Royal Rumble Match: Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, The Undertaker, Baron Corbin, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Eighteen More TBA