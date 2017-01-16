-* WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Chris Jericho suspended above the ring)

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

* Cruiserwight Title Match: Neville vs. Rich Swann

* 30-Man Royal Rumble Match: Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, The Undertaker, Baron Corbin, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro, Sheamus, Fifteen More TBA