* WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Universal Championship No DQ Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Chris Jericho suspended above the ring)

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

* Cruiserwight Title Match: Neville vs. Rich Swann

* 30-Man Royal Rumble Match: Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, The Miz, Dean Ambrose, Cesaro, Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Big Cass, Rusev, Mojo Rawley, Eight More TBA

* Nikki Bella, Naomi and Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James, Natalya and Alexa Bliss

* Kickoff RAW Tag Team Title Match w/Two Referees: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

* Kickoff Match: Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax