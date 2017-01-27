– Here is the updated card for Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV…

* Kickoff RAW Tag Team Title Match w/Two Referees: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Champions Cesaro and Sheamus

* Kickoff Match: Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

* Kickoff Match: Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch, Naomi and Nikki Bella

* WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. Champion AJ Styles

* WWE Universal Championship No DQ Match: Roman Reigns vs. Champion Kevin Owens (Chris Jericho suspended above the ring)

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Champion Charlotte Flair

* Cruiserweight Title Match: Neville vs. Champion Rich Swann

* 30-Man Royal Rumble Match: Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, The Miz, Dean Ambrose, Cesaro, Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Big Cass, Rusev, Nine More TBA

