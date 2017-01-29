wrestling / News
Updated WWE Universal Championship Belt In The Works?
January 29, 2017 | Posted by
Orange County Choppers tweeted out the pic below, showing that they are working on a new WWE Universal Title. The pic leaves open the possibility that they may change the color of the leather strap or some other minor detail, since the main design is basically the same.
The company has worked on WWE belts in the past, including the redesign of the latest ‘Network’ WWE World Title, and the Cruiserweight Classic trophy.
Finishing up another @WWE championship belt. Awesome detail by @JasonPohlOCC – Yes, we here at #OCC do lots more than just bikes! 👍 pic.twitter.com/5Ge1ImN9tO
— OrangeCountyChoppers (@OCChoppers) January 28, 2017